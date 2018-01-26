Find out which first lady the world's royals love President Mauricio Macri's stylish wife, Juliana Awada, is a hit with the royal ladies

If there's one first lady who has been able to infiltrate the inner circle of some of the world's most iconic royals, it's Argentina's Juliana Awada. In 2017, President Mauricio Macri's stylish wife showed off her friendship with Spain's Queen Letizia and the Netherlands' Queen Maxima during two state visits. Now currently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, Juliana is back to mingling with the Dutch Queen, as well as Jordan's Queen Rania. On Wednesday, 24 January, the first lady shared a snapshot of herself happily embracing Queen Maxima. Alongside the picture, the 43-year-old penned in Spanish, "With Maxima Queen of Holland."

The first lady shared a photo with Queen Maxima on her Instagram Photo: Instagram/@juliana.awada

The fashionable pals held on to each other in one photo and posed side-by-side for another. King Willem-Alexander's wife sported a houndstooth pantsuit, while Juliana opted for a monochromatic look made up of a white pleated skirt, black turtleneck and matching vest.

Earlier in the day, the Argentine first lady had a meeting with Queen Rania, during which they discussed the importance of education for young women. Attached to a picture with Her Majesty, Juliana penned: "In WEF talking with Queen Rania of Jordan about the importance of educating girls to prepare them for a more inclusive future. @queenrania."

Sadly First Lady Melania Trump, who has hosted and spent time with her Argentine counterpart, missed the annual forum — where world leaders and global business titans are meeting. President Donald Trump's wife's communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN that the American first lady had to forgo the trip due to "scheduling and logistical issues."