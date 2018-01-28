King Felipe and Queen Letizia share a glimpse into their home life A new video has been released showing the doting parents getting daughters Sofia and Leonor ready for school

Ahead of King Felipe's milestone 50th birthday on January 30, Spain's royal family has shared a rare glimpse at their life at home. A new video released by the palace shows the monarch and his wife Queen Letizia getting their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, ready for school in the morning. Cameras linger in the foyer of the family's residence, which is dusted with some Easter flowers, awaiting the busy family as the clip begins. The 45-year-old mom-of-two and her Sofía are the first to descend the grand staircase. The former journalist hurries down the stairway, ready to give way to her official activity of the day: her meeting with the Advisory Council of Fundéu BBVA. At her side, Infanta Sofía is impeccably dressed in a Santa María de los Rosales School uniform, her hair styled into a high ponytail.

Queen Letizia and her daughter Sofía head out for school Photo: House of HM the King

King Felipe and Princess Leonor are the next to emerge from the family's upper living quarters. They come down the stairs cheerfully holding hands. The pair meets the other two in their front hallway, where they bundle up, prepared to face the cold weather in their jackets. Letizia hurries her children along, making sure they are dressed properly. "Cover your neck well," she says in the video, aware of the frigid temperature outside. At the last minute, the King reminds them all not to forget anything.

King Felipe and his daughter Leonor walked hand in hand Photo: House of HM the King

The foursome head out together to start their daily activities. The girls keep their backpacks in the trunk, which are the same ones that the Spanish Olympic Committee took to the Olympic Games in Rio back in January of 2016. The 12-year-old and 10-year-old girls settle in the back of their family's sleek Audi, as their father King Felipe takes helm of the wheel and their mom rides passenger. Lucky for royal fans, the car's dashboard is equipped with a GoPro camera just for the occasion.

The Spanish royals had a sweet family car ride to school Photo: House of HM the King

As we follow along their ride to school, it's clear their conversation is that of any family. They discuss the children's school projects, which seems to mainly be a science exam that day for Princess Leonor. The Queen makes sure that she is the only one with an exam: "You do not have an exam today, do you, Sofía?" she asks. "Me, no," the Infanta assures her. The commute flows by with other details about the test emerging, as well as talk about other educational practices. At one point, Sofía intervenes, exclaiming: "Mommy, mommy! Today is the first day that we go to the auditorium to rehearse." Letizia asks in return: "Are you already with the professor?"

Meanwhile, Princess Leonor showed that she was prepared for her exam. The eldest daughter gave a quick review of some elements on the periodic table. Upon arriving at the girl's school, King Felipe parks the car, while his Queen goes to get their daughter's backpacks in the trunk. The sweet mother and father walk their little ones into the institution, with King Felipe advising (like a true dad): "Do not forget anything!"