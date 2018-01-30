Monaco's Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella show off strong twin bond The siblings turned three earlier this month

There was nothing but sibling love between Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they marked a first with their parents on Friday, January 26. The Monaco twins made their debut attending the annual boat burning event as part of the Sainte Devote celebration. The three-year-olds were joined by their doting dad Prince Albert and mom Princess Charlene at the symbolic festivities, which celebrates Monaco’s patron saint.

Jacques, who had a red race car handy, and Gabriella looked adorable for the official outing coordinating in navy outerwear. Grace Kelly's grandchildren showed off their strong twin bond holding hands and sweetly hugging during the celebration. The siblings watched in awe as their parents used torches to burn the traditional boat.

Jacques and Gabriella made their debut at the traditional event on January 26 Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Manuel Vitali

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene kept a close eye on their twins, holding their hands as they lit the vessel on fire. The royal mom-of-two looked characteristically chic for the outing sporting a checkered coat and a wide-legged trousers. Meanwhile Prince Albert coordinated with his children wearing a navy coat, trousers and grey scarf.

Jacques and Gabriella’s debut at the traditional event comes on the heels of their first outing to the circus. The Monaco twins joined their father and aunt Princess Stephanie at the 42nd Monte Carlo International Circus Festival on January 21, where they enjoyed circus acts including clowns, trapeze artists and various animals.

The twins shared a sweet moment during the celebration in Monaco Photo: Getty Images

Last March, Princess Charlene opened up about her twins' relationship revealing that her little boy is protective of his sister. "[They] bump all the time ... The other day, Gabriella made a huge bump. And while I was looking after her, I saw Jacques hammering her little clenched fists at the desk on which she had rushed head first, shouting: 'Nasty table,'" she shared. "He is very protective of his sister. Nothing is ever their fault, they support themselves, comfort themselves."

At the time, Pince Albert's wife also noted, "They want to know everything, to understand everything, to ask me thousands of questions. They also want to try everything." She added, "They are adorable and inexhaustible."