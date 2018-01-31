The sweet moment Kate was seen cradling her baby bump The pregnant royal will welcome her third child in April

Smiling over at her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge sweetly cradled her growing baby bump as the royal couple embarked on the second day of their tour of Sweden and Norway on Wednesday. Kate, dressed elegantly in a white Alexander McQueen design, was pictured with her hand gently resting on her tummy as she spoke to William during their visit to the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. It was a rare moment of intimacy captured on camera; Kate very rarely draws attention to her baby bump, but onlookers were touched to see her loving display as she shared a few private words with William.

The royals were joined at the institute by Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel. The last time the couples saw each other was at William and Kate's wedding in 2011, although it is clear they are enjoying spending time together in the Swedish capital. At the Karolinska Institute, the group met with academics and practitioners to discuss Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges, including the impact of physical activity on mental health. Later, they will visit a school to see how children are being emotionally supported.

GALLERY: Prince William and Kate visit Stockholm, Sweden: See the best royal tour moments from day two

William, 35, and Kate, 36, have had a busy schedule ever since touching down in Sweden. The couple, who left their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at home in the UK, took part in a Bandy hockey event, followed by a luncheon at the royal palace on Tuesday. They later paid a visit to the Nobel Museum before enjoying a stroll around the cobbled streets of Stockholm. That evening the couple were guests of honour at a black-tie dinner at the British ambassador's residence, where the pregnant Duchess showed off her baby bump in a gold Erdem dress. The royals mingled with the likes of actress Alicia Vikander and Alexander Skarsgård, as well as Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.