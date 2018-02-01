Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make ultra-cool red carpet debut The couple's royal wedding will take place in May

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle have stepped out for their first glittering awards ceremony together. The couple, who have four months to go before their royal wedding, attended the second annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmiths' Hall in London. The event celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.

Meghan looked as proud as punch to stand alongside Harry, who has long supported military personnel since he left the army in 2015. The former Suits actress made a fashion-forward entrance, wearing an Alexander McQueen tuxedo while her husband-to-be was dapper in a suit.

Meghan and Harry coordinated in suits

The couple attended a pre-ceremony reception where they had the chance to meet some of the inspiring nominees, as well as supporters of the Endeavour Fund. The awards ceremony followed, where three prizes were given out, two by Harry and Meghan: the Recognising Achievement Award, the Celebrating Excellence Award and the Henry Worsley Award. The latter is named after soldier Henry Worsley, who tragically lost his life in January 2016 whilst attempting to cross the Antarctic landmass, solo and unsupported.

The couple presented awards on the night

Harry and Meghan were showing their support for the Endeavour Fund, a project led by Harry's Royal Foundation alongside Prince William and Kate. The Fund helps servicemen and women with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. It supports activities that contribute to the participants' recovery, either through mentorship, qualifications or work opportunities.

They also mingled at a pre-ceremony reception

Ahead of their royal wedding, Harry and Meghan have made a conscious effort to travel around the UK, so that the American star can meet as many locals as possible and get to know different parts of the land. The couple have visited south London, Cardiff and Nottingham and are due to carry out more engagements before their May wedding.