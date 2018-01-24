Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend glittering awards ceremony The Prince and the American actress will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle will don their finest for an evening out in London next week. The couple are due to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmiths' Hall, a ceremony that celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the past year.

Harry, who spearheaded the Invictus Games in the UK, and his bride-to-be Meghan will attend a pre-ceremony reception. The couple will have the chance to meet some of the inspiring nominees, as well as supporters of the Endeavour Fund. They will then attend the awards ceremony, where three prizes will be given out: the Recognising Achievement Award, the Celebrating Excellence Award and the Henry Worsley Award. The latter is named after soldier Henry Worsley, who tragically lost his life in January 2016 whilst attempting to cross the Antarctic landmass, solo and unsupported.

Harry and Meghan will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on 1 February

Harry and Meghan will be showing their support for the Endeavour Fund, a project led by Harry's Royal Foundation alongside Prince William and Kate. The Fund helps servicemen and women with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. It supports activities that contribute to the participants' recovery, either through mentorship, qualifications or work opportunities.

The awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Thursday 1 February. It will mark Harry and Meghan's fourth joint engagement together. The couple have previously visited Nottingham, Brixton in south London and Cardiff; the palace has said that Meghan is keen to see as much of the UK as she can before officially becoming a member of the royal family.

The first royal wedding of the year will take place on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Harry and Meghan are no doubt busy planning their big day, with reports claiming that the former Suits star has already had her first dress fitting at Kensington Palace. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie is also set to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank at Windsor, sometime in the autumn although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.