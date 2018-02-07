Princess Madeleine prepares to return to Sweden as due date is revealed Madeleine is due to give birth in March, the palace has revealed

A new royal baby will be arriving very soon! Princess Madeleine of Sweden is set to welcome her third child in March, the Swedish Royal Court revealed on Wednesday. The 35-year-old, who lives in London with her husband Christopher O'Neill and their two young children Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas, intends to return to her native Sweden to give birth.

"Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill have decided that their third child will be born in Sweden," the statement read. "The Princess will arrive in Sweden in mid-February and the birth is expected to take place in March 2018." Since the Swedish royal and her family are not registered residents in Sweden, the royal court noted that all hospital costs associated with the birth of the royal baby will be paid using personal funds.

The couple's third baby will be born in Sweden

Madeleine announced that she is expecting her third child last August. Taking to her personal Facebook page, she wrote: "Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting. We look forward to four becoming five!" The Princess' son Prince Nicolas was born in 2015 in Sweden, while his older sister Princess Leonore was born in New York in 2014.

While the family lives in the UK, a press secretary for the royal previously told HELLO! that Madeleine wants her children to feel "at home" in Sweden. "HRH Princess Madeleine and her family permanently reside in London. However, they regularly spend longer periods in Sweden," the press officer said. "The Princess feels that her children should have a strong connection with Sweden. She wants them to feel at home here just as she does."

The Swedish royal family is certainly growing. Madeleine's older brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia welcomed their second child, Prince Gabriel, last August. The couple also have a one-year-old son Prince Alexander. Meanwhile, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel are the proud parents to five-year-old Princess Estelle and one-year-old Prince Oscar.