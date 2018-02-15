Funeral arrangements will honour Prince Henrik's wishes not to be buried next to his wife The father-of-two passed away earlier this week

Prince Henrik of Denmark's funeral arrangements have been made. After passing away on 13 February, Queen Margrethe II's husband's body is set to leave Fredensborg Palace and will be taken to Amalienborg on Thursday 15 February. Services for the late Prince will begin on Saturday, 17 February. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects from Saturday - Monday as his coffin will rest in the palace church at Christnsborg Palace.

To respect his wishes, a private funeral service will be held on 20 February, with just his family and close friends. Following the service, the Prince's remains will be cremated – with half spread in the Danish waters and the other half set to be interred in the private gardens at Fredensborg castle.

Henrik's remains will be cremated Photo: detdanskekongehus

Prince Henrik, born Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, died at the age of 83, after he was left fighting a pulmonary infection, from which he never recovered . The Danish Royal Court announced the sad news on Tuesday evening, 13 February, with a statement that read (translated to English): "His Royal Highness Prince Henrik quietly passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, February 13, at 23.18 at Fredensborg Palace," adding, "The prince was surrounded by her Majesty Queen and the two sons."

Henrik passed away at the age of 83 on February 13 Photo: WireImage

Last year Henrik opened up about his wishes not to be buried next to his wife in Denmark's Roskilde Cathedral. "My wife has decided that she would like to be Queen, and I'm very pleased with that," he said in an interview with Danish magazine Se og Hør. "But as a person, she must know that if a man and a woman are married, then they are equal. It's my wife and not me that can do anything about this matter. If she wants me buried with her, she has to make me King Consort," Henrik added. "End of story – I couldn't care less."