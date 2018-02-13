Loading the player...

Pony that met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Edinburgh had a run in with the Queen last year The funny encounter was caught on camera

While fans and royal watchers gathered in Scotland to catch a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Tuesday, there was a familiar little face spotted in the crowd! The little black pony – who received a loving pat from the royal couple – also got to meet the Queen last summer - and things didn't quite go to plan.

Though individuals who meet Her Majesty are well-educated on royal etiquette – like how to properly curtsey and no touching – this little guy was testy. Back in July 2017, while Queen Elizabeth was visiting Stirling Castle in Scotland, the naughty Shetland pony tried to steal a nibble of her flowers. But instead of being angry, given that the Queen is a lover of horses, she playfully swatted at the pony's nose and said, "Go away! They always eat the flowers," before shielding her bouquet behind her back from Cruachan IV, the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Meghan and Harry visited Social Bite in Edinburgh

The pony didn't try anything with Meghan or Harry, who were both in Edinburgh on their second royal engagement of the year, their third together since they announced their engagement. It was their first time to Scotland as a couple, and followed their recently visit to Wales in January.

Bright and early in the morning, the pair watched a performance by the Royal Marines Scotland Band in front of Edinburgh Castle and once inside, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were treated to the firing of the One O'clock Gun.

The duo, who are to be married on 19 May, then moved onto Social Bite, a business and café located in Edinburgh's New Town. The social enterprise - which has been visited by celebrities including George Clooney - distributes 100,000 items of food and hot drinks to homeless people each year. They also employ staff who have experienced homelessness themselves.

From there, the duo visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse – the Queen's official residence in Scotland where they attended a reception to celebrate youth achievements, marking Scotland's Year of Young People 2018.