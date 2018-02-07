Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit place where William and Kate fell in love The couple will visit Edinburgh on the 13 February

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the country where Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge met and fell in love — Scotland! Kensington Palace has announced that the engaged pair will travel to Edinburgh on the eve of their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple. Meghan and Harry's trip on 13 February will mark their first official joint visit to Scotland. During their visit, the pair will have the opportunity to meet members of the public, learn more about organisations that work in the local community and nationwide, and celebrate youth in the Scottish Year of Young People 2018.

Harry, who became Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Marines in December 2017, and his future wife will be officially welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland Band. The Suits alum, 36, and 33-year-old British royal's trip will include a stop at the iconic Edinburgh Castle, as well as a visit to the social enterprise Social Bite cafe, which combats homelessness, and a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The couple are scheduled to visit the country where Prince William and Kate met Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry's brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, first met in 2001 while studying in Scotland at the University of St. Andrews, just 30 miles northeast of where he and Meghan will be visiting. It is unknown if the American actress and Her Majesty’s grandson plan on staying in the country for Valentine's Day the following day.

Meghan and Harry will say 'I do' on May 19, 2018 Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

Meghan has previously expressed her love for the romantic holiday. Writing on her former lifestyle site The Tig, the TV star admitted, "Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine's Day." "Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I'm immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way," Meghan added. "But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine's Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself. And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts."

