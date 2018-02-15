Danish royals unite as Prince Henrik's body is moved to Amalienborg palace The 83-year-old royal passed away on Tuesday evening

Queen Margrethe II led her family in publicly mourning the death of her husband Prince Henrik on Thursday. The Danish royals were out in full force as they rode in convoy, following Prince Henrik's coffin which was being transferred from Fredensborg Castle, where the Prince died, to Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. After the half-hour journey, palace staff helped carry Henrik's coffin into the palace.

The royals then gathered in the palace square where they took in the sea of flowers and messages that members of the public had left. Crown Princess Mary and her husband Crown Prince Frederik were joined by their four children Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, ten, and seven-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

Prince Henrik's body was moved from Fredensborg Castle to Amalienborg Palace

Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie brought their two children Prince Henrik, eight, and Princess Athena, six. Joachim's two eldest sons from his first marriage, Prince Nikolai, 18, and Prince Felix, 15, were also present.

Palace releases never-before-seen picture of Henrik

Prince Henrik's private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 20 February for his family and close friends. To respect his wishes, the prince's remains will be cremated – with half spread in the Danish waters and the other half set to be interred in the private gardens at Fredensborg castle. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects from Saturday 17 February to Monday 19 February; Henrik's coffin will lie in the palace church.

Prince Frederik and his children read messages from mourners

Queen Margrethe's husband sadly passed away on Tuesday evening. Henrik, born Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, died at the age of 83 after he was left fighting a pulmonary infection. The royal was treated at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, but on Monday, Henrik went home to Fredensborg Castle, where he spent his final hours.

Prince Henrik makes controversial comments about his burial

Princess Mary with her son Prince Christian

