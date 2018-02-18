Loading the player...

Baftas 2018: Kate shows off baby bump as she graces red carpet with Prince William The Duke of Cambridge is President of BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge added a touch of royal power to the BAFTAs on Sunday night, attending the star-studded ceremony in style. President of BAFTA Prince William was joined on the red carpet by his wife Kate, who is pregnant with their third child. The Duchess dressed her growing baby bump in a dark green Jenny Packham gown that featured an empire waistline. She had her hair styled into her signature Chelsea blow-dry and accessorised with a black clutch.

The couple, who were spending an evening away from children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were guests of honour at the awards ceremony, and looked in high spirits as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. They were met by BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry, who showed the royals to their seats.

Kate wore a dark green Jenny Packham gown

In his role as President of BAFTA, William had the honour of presenting this year's BAFTA Fellowship to Blade Runner 2049 producer, Sir Ridley Scott. The Fellowship is the highest accolade bestowed by the Academy to an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games.

The Duchess is due in April

The royal couple were certainly in good company at this year's ceremony. Joanna Lumley was tasked with presenting the awards, replacing veteran host Stephen Fry, who stepped down after 12 years. Notable attendees on the night were nominees including Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan and Annette Bening, who were all in the running for Leading Actress.

Leading Actor nominees Daniel Day Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman, Jamie Bell and Timothee Chalamet also graced the red carpet, as did Hugh Grant, who was up for Supporting Actor for his role in Paddington 2. Supporting Actress nominees Kristin Scott Thomas and Octavia Spencer were also among the A-lister guests.

BAFTA is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally. Prince William has been President of the Academy since February 2010. He and his wife Kate often show their support for the arts charity by attending events including the annual ceremony, and Young Game Designers and BAFTA Kids events.