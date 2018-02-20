Sarah Ferguson shares birthday message for 'best looking' Prince Andrew The former couple were married for 10 years

Sarah Ferguson has taken to Instagram to share a birthday message for her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. The 58-year-old shared a throwback photo of the royal on her Instagram page, which she captioned: "Happy birthday to the best man, father, friend… Prince Andrew. Feb 19… ooh the best looking." The post quickly racked up thousands of likes, with Catherine Zeta-Jones among those favouriting Sarah's message. It's been 21 years since Sarah and Andrew, also 58, were divorced, and yet they maintain an incredibly close relationship – so much so, there has been much speculation they will one day remarry. The couple announced their engagement in March 1986, and were married in Westminster Abbey in July 1986. They welcomed their firstborn, Princess Beatrice, in August 1988, followed by Princess Eugenie in March 1990.

Sarah Ferguson shared a throwback photo of Prince Andrew, along with a birthday message

Both share a close bond with their two children. Last month, Sarah shared a heartfelt message for Eugenie, following the news of her engagement to Jack Brooksbank. Printed exclusively in HELLO!, Sarah wrote: "Dearest Eugenie and Jack The Man, when you walk into a room, you bring smiles to the faces of all who meet you. You both exude kindness, love and goodness. You have beautiful manners and go the extra mile to all who meet you. I was so proud of your pure love and joy shining through the press and television on Monday."

Sarah and Andrew pictured with their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice

The doting mum continued: "Thank you for always making my day brighter and the laughter and happiness you bring to Papa, Beatrice and myself. The York family embraces the magic of Jack totally. Exciting times ahead. It is wonderful to see and be part of such great and happy news. Love you both… Mumsie and Sarahs."

