Prince Nikolai joins modelling agency that launched Cara Delevingne's career The Danish royal recently walked for Burberry

Less than two weeks after making his modelling debut during London Fashion Week, it's been revealed that Denmark's Prince Nikolai has been signed to the modelling agency Scoop Models. On Monday, February 26, the company shared headshots of the 18-year-old royal. In the pictures, exes Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg's firstborn son showed off his curly dark locks as he smouldered for the camera in a series of pictures. Models.com previously shared the teenage Prince's first Polaroid image for the spring/summer 2018 season in which he simply posed in a white T-shirt gazing into the lens with his striking green eyes.

Prince Nikolai's first Polaroid for his agency Photo: Scoop Models

A representative for Scoop Models confirmed to the Danish magazine Billed Bladet that they had signed Queen Margrethe's grandson saying, "I can confirm that he is with us and that it was us who booked him for the Burberry show at London Fashion Week."

Nikolai put on a brave face as he walked in Burberry's fall/winter 2018 presentation on February 17, just four days after his grandfather Prince Henrik's death. Crown Princess Mary's nephew is in good company at the modelling agency that also represents Cara Delevingne, Spanish model Jon Kortajarena and Brazilian model Marlon Teixeira.

The Danish Prince has the support of his royal family to pursue this new endeavour. "He had the unique opportunity to partake in Christopher Biley's most recent show for Burberry. It had been planned for a long time and he has his parents' 100% support. He has gone to London and then come back home to face his responsibilities," Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen, the woman in charge of his mother's communications, told the Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet. She also added that the designer was the one who insisted on the Prince's presence.

Last year, Prince Joachim spoke to Billed Bladet about his oldest son coming of age, noting, "He should not be forced into something. Nikolai's future shall be conducted entirely by his own plan."