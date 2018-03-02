Prince Oscar of Sweden turns two: See his adorable birthday portraits

Many happy returns to Prince Oscar of Sweden! The youngster celebrated his second birthday on Friday and, in keeping with tradition, the Swedish royal family shared three new portraits of the little prince to mark his special day. A statement issued on the official royal website read: "Anyone wishing to send a congratulations to the Prince can do it via Facebook or by sending a greeting via the website's greetings form. The pictures are taken at Haga Castle." In one photo, Oscar looks delighted as he tucks into his birthday cake, dressed for the occasion in a blue shirt under a knitted cream sweater vest. In the second snap, Oscar is midway through blowing out his birthday candles, with a sign reading 'Happy Birthday' clearly visible in the background. In the third, Oscar's big sister, six-year-old Princess Estelle, can be seen sweetly stroking his face while celebrating his special day with him.

Prince Oscar celebrated his birthday with cake!

Fans of the royal family were quick to wish Oscar a happy birthday, with one person posting on Facebook: "Big Congratulations to a cute little 2 year old prince. Looks… so cute. Hope he gets a nice day with his family and maybe another toy car", while another person added: "Big congratulations on your day Prince Oscar. Great pictures and to see that Princess Estelle loves her little brother, she is absolutely amazing."

Prince Oscar turned two on Friday

Princess Estelle celebrated her own birthday on February 23, and the palace released new portraits of the princess dressed in a pale grey skirt and a pink cardigan sweater with a scalloped white collar, in honour of the occasion. In one photo, Estelle is carrying her birthday cake while smiling at the camera, while a second shows her laughing as little Oscar tucks into her cake.

