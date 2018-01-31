Prince William and Kate bond with little Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Prince William knelt down to say hello to the cute pair

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met the adorable young Swedish royals, siblings Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar! The couple have spent two days in Stockholm, Sweden on their official royal tour, and spent some time with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's youngsters at Haga Palace on Wednesday. Sadly the couple's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, didn't get to meet the other young royals as they stayed in the UK during Prince William and Kate's tour due to their school commitments.

Snaps of the couple meeting the youngsters were shared on the Swedish royal family's official Instagram account, and read: "In the afternoon, the Duke couple visited the Crown Princess's family at Haga Castle." Princess Estelle seemed to be taking good care of her baby brother, and held his hand as William and Victoria knelt by them. The pair then sat with their parents as the group enjoyed a cup of tea and a chat together.

The youngsters had an had tea with Prince William and Kate

Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, looked beautiful in an off-white bouclé dress from Alexander McQueen for the occasion. Earlier that day, the Duchess wore a red and white Catherine Walker coat as she joined her husband and the Swedish royals for a visit to the Karolinska Institute. They then visited the Matteusskolan school to meet children who have taken part in the YAM programme during one of their mental health activity sessions. The Duke shook hands with the crowd at the school, and joked with the children that they had "cold hands", as well as complimenting their Swedish flags. Since arriving in Sweden, the pair have taken part in a Bandy hockey event, visited the Nobel Museum, were the guests of honour at a black-tie dinner and even met Hollywood stars Alicia Vikander and Alexander Skarsgård.