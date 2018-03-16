Archbishop Justin Welby shares details from Meghan Markle's secret baptism Prince Harry's fiancée was baptised and confirmed last week

The Archbishop of Canterbury has opened up about Meghan Markle's "special" and "moving" baptism, which he performed last week at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace. The event, which took place on Tuesday 6 March, had been shrouded in secrecy, but in an interview with ITV News, Justin Welby revealed it was a "great privilege" to baptise Meghan. When asked what he could divulge about the service, the Archbishop laughed: "Almost nothing at all!" He continued: "Except it was very special. It was beautiful, sincere and very moving. It was a great privilege."

The Archbishop is currently preparing for Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, which will take place in May in Windsor. Justin will officiate, while the ceremony will be conducted by The Rt Revd, David Conner. He joked: "Unlike recent weddings, I must not drop the ring and I must not forget to get the vows in the right order as I did at the rehearsal for one of my children's weddings!"

Meghan showed off her baptism bracelet recently

On a more serious note, he added: "You know at the heart of it is two people who have fallen in love with each other, who are committing their lives to each other with the most beautiful words and profound thoughts, who do it in the presence of God. Through Jesus Christ you pray for them to have the strength to fulfil their vows and you seek to do it in a way that respects their integrity and honours their commitment."

GALLERY: Everything you need to know about the royal wedding

The former actress was baptised last week

Meghan was always expected to officially join the Church of England before her wedding, just like Kate did when she married Prince William. The Daily Mail first reported the baptism last week, revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan's future in-laws, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, attended the intimate ceremony. Meghan's baptism was followed by her confirmation, which will allow her to take Holy Communion with her husband-to-be. Holy water from the River Jordan is said to have been used in the service.

Loading the player...

MORE: What will be on the menu at the royal wedding?

The Mail also reported that Crown Jeweller Mark Appleby assisted during the ceremony and used silverware from the christenings within the royal family. After the service, the 18 guests had supper at Clarence House with Prince Charles and Camilla.