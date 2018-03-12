Prince Harry teaching Meghan Markle how to drive on the left The former Suits star used to drive an automatic car in Canada

Prince Harry is helping his fiancée Meghan Markle adjust to life in the UK by doing something most couples wouldn't dare do – give driving lessons! Harry has reportedly been teaching his American wife-to-be how to drive a manual car on the left-hand side of the road; Meghan, who was born in LA and worked in Toronto for Suits, is used to driving an automatic on the right.

The Daily Mail reports that Harry has been giving Meghan lessons in the grounds of Kensington Palace, accompanied by his personal protection officers. The former actress will also be taught evasive driving techniques as part of a general programme of security training.

While most members of the royal family are driven to their events and engagements, there are occasions, especially in their private time, when they take the wheel. Sources say that 36-year-old Meghan is keen to drive herself around in the future, and although most royal vehicles are automatic, being able to steer a manual during an emergency will be invaluable. Meghan is also reportedly in the process of applying for a British provisional licence, and she will have to pass her theory and practical test in the UK in order to drive on a permanent basis.

When she was based in Canada for her acting job on Suits, Meghan had a VIP contract with Audi North America. She drove a £40,000 automatic Audi Q5 SUV but last September cancelled her contract a few months early – the big clue that she was preparing to move to London to be with Harry. Meghan did permanently relocate and their engagement was announced just two months later in November.

Like many car companies, Audi rents out cars to celebrities and VIPs on a preferential rate, in exchange for publicity. It's believed that Meghan acted as an unofficial 'ambassador' for the car brand for at least four years, and she is also expected to secure another Audi vehicle when she obtains her UK driving licence.