Prince Harry and Meghan Markle targeted in anthrax scare Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the subject of an anthrax scare, it has been revealed. A letter was sent to the royal couple at Kensington Palace earlier this month containing white powder purporting to be anthrax. It was intercepted before it reached Harry and Meghan, and the powder inside was subsequently examined by experts, and found to be harmless. According to the Evening Standard, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have been made aware of the letter, which was sent to the Palace on 12 February – the day before the couple travelled to Edinburgh - and Scotland Yard is now investigating. It's not known whether the incident is linked to the white powder sent to the Palace of Westminster in the same week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St George's Chapel on 19 May

It comes amid plans for high security for the couple's wedding day, which will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May. The ceremony itself will be held at noon and will last one hour, after which the couple will take part in a carriage procession around Windsor, which will see them travel down Castle Hill and along the High Street. "They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Harry and Meghan will then return to Windsor Castle for their first reception at St George's Hall, where they will have the chance to toast their union with some 800 guests. Later in the evening, Prince Charles will host a more intimate, private reception for the newlyweds and their close family and friends.

