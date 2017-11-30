Who will take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement photos? Mario Testino, Annie Leibovitz and Peter Lindbergh are all possible options

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to pose for their official engagement portraits soon. When Prince William and Kate announced their wedding news in November 2010, their official photos, taken by Mario Testino, were released the month after, so it's only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan star in their own portraits. But which esteemed photographer will be given the honour?

Mario is certainly a hot contender. The Peruvian photographer, who was awarded an honorary OBE in 2014, has photographed members of the royal family countless times. He famously captured William and Kate's engagement, saying: "You could see they were completely in love." At the time Mario described the couple as "brimming with happiness," an emotion that was beautifully captured by his lens. He photographed William for his 21st birthday, Harry for his 20th birthday and also Princess Charlotte at her christening.

Mario Testino has photographed William, Harry, Charles, Diana and Kate before

However, Mario's high point in his career was when he was chosen by Princess Diana to photograph her for her iconic Vanity Fair cover and magazine shoot in 1997. Diana had made a point of appearing without the accoutrements of royalty and with natural hair and make-up. Meghan has always been open about her desire to be pictured naturally, so it seems fitting that she could be photographed by Mario.

Another choice could be Peter Lindbergh, who shot the actress for her Vanity Fair cover earlier this summer. It was Meghan's most revealing interview yet, when she famously said about her royal boyfriend Harry: "We're two people who are really happy and in love." Meghan also said she was "thrilled" to work with Peter because "he rarely retouches and he believes in such little makeup". She noticed that "at almost every photo shoot they would airbrush out" her freckles. Of meeting Peter, Meghan recalled: "I gave him a big hug and said, 'I am so excited to work with you because I know we will finally be able to see my freckles!'"

Annie Leibovitz has photographed the Queen twice

Annie Leibovitz may also be asked to take the highly anticipated engagement portraits. The celebrity photographer, who has worked with Angelina Jolie, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Demi Moore and the Obamas to name a few, has photographed the Queen twice. The second time was for Her Majesty's 90th birthday, when the monarch was pictured with Prince Philip, her daughter Princess Anne, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her corgis at Windsor Castle.

Who do you think will take Harry and Meghan's engagement photos? Leave your comments below.