What will Meghan Markle do before the royal wedding in May? Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan on Monday

The next few months will be a busy one for Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle! It has been confirmed that the couple will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, this coming May. At a briefing held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon - Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf confirmed that the former Suits actress will be joining Harry on their first public engagement together in Nottingham on Friday. However, Meghan will make sure she spends the next couple of months with her friends and family ahead of the big day, and she will also do some travelling. Many are still speculating whether the American star will join the royals at Christmas.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding: Who will make the guest list?

Revealing details on the upcoming nuptials, Mr Knauf said: "Prince Harry and Ms Markle are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives together as a married couple. The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family." He added: "They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom."

Loading the player...

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to marry in May?

Mr Knauf also confirmed that the actress will not be continuing her work on gender with the UN or with other organisations, but instead will starting her charity work as a full-time royal afresh. Meghan, who will become a senior HRH on marrying into the royals, also intends to become a British citizen. On Monday, Harry and Meghan looked overjoyed as they posed for the engagement photos in the Sunken Gardems at Kensington Palace, where the actress proudly showed off her beautiful engagement ring for the very first time. The lovebirds, who started dating last summer, looked head-over-heels in love as they posed for their first official photographs together, following their public debut in September at the Invictus Games.

Stay tuned for all the news and details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement here!