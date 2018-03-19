Prince William and Kate set up webpage for new royal baby The couple will welcome their third child in April

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are due to welcome their third child together in a matter of weeks. And ahead of the birth, a new webpage dedicated to the royal baby has been set up on the royal family's official website. The page – www.royal.uk/baby - promises to share updates about the new arrival as soon as they become available, in addition to the Kensington Royal Twitter account. William and Kate confirmed the news of her third pregnancy in September in a statement released by Kensington Palace, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news." The announcement also noted that Kate was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, just as she did during her previous two pregnancies with Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two.

Prince William and Kate are due to welcome their third child next month

Excitement surrounding the arrival of the new royal baby has been mounting in recent weeks, as Kate nears her due date. It has been suggested that the 36-year-old is expected to welcome her baby on 23 April – St George's Day. "There's no certainty with due dates, of course, but the Duchess is working off a date around St George's Day, and it would be a lovely patriotic coincidence if he or she were born then," an insider told the Sun. "Or if she's very late, as she was with George's birth, she could even make it a very special wedding anniversary present to William, as they celebrate seven years of marriage on 29 April."

GALLERY: Everything you need to know about the royal baby

Kate showed off her baby bump as she attended the St Patrick's Day parade on Saturday

There has been a great deal of speculation as to the gender of the royal baby. Initially, it was thought that Kate was expecting another little girl, with bookies' odds firmly in favour of a little sister for George, four, and two-year-old Charlotte. However, after making two official engagements dressed all in blue earlier this month, Kate has now led royal watchers to believe the new addition could be a boy. Fans have also been placing bets on what the couple will name their third child, with Arthur and Henry being popular choices for a baby boy, and Mary, Alice and Victoria all top contenders for a baby girl.

STORY: Prince William reveals Prince George's dream job!