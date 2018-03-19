The one hymn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could play at their royal wedding – find out why Most recent royal weddings have featured the song, Love Divine, All Loves Excelling

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have at least two hymns at their church ceremony in May, and if they choose to follow royal tradition, they may opt for Love Divine, All Loves Excelling – a hymn that has featured in several recent, royal weddings. The beautiful hymn is by Charles Wesley, who wrote more than 6,000 hymns in his time including the Christmas favourite, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

The 18th century song featured at a very poignant moment in Prince William and Kate's 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey; it was sung just after the bride and groom exchanged vows. Of the Queen's other grandchildren, Zara Phillips also chose the hymn for her wedding to Mike Tindall in 2011. It was performed by a choir of 15 boys and girls from Zara's old Scottish boarding school, Gordonstoun, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

Harry and Meghan will marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor

The hymn was also played at the end of the wedding of Zara's older brother Peter Phillips, during his marriage ceremony to Autumn Kelly. The couple married in May 2008 at St George's Chapel, Windsor – the same venue that Harry and Meghan have chosen. Harry's own father, Prince Charles, also picked the hymn for his 2005 wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall. The wedding favourite was also played during the marriage of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex in 1999, and Princess Alexandra and Angus Ogilvy in 1963.

There are exactly two months to go before Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, say "I do". Last week, the former Suits actress said she was "very, very excited" and ahead of the religious ceremony, Meghan was baptised and confirmed in a private ceremony at St James's Palace. Prince Harry, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were in attendance to see Meghan officially join the Church of England. The bride-to-be did not need to convert religion in order to marry Harry, but she reportedly wanted to honour the Queen's role as head of the Church of England.

