Sarah Ferguson shares never-before-seen photo of baby Princess Eugenie on her 28th birthday Sarah, Duchess of York posted the adorable photo on Instagram

Sarah, Duchess of York has posted the most adorable throwback photo of her younger daughter Princess Eugenie, in honour of the bride-to-be's 28th birthday. The never-before-seen snap showed a young Eugenie giggling, her blue eyes sparkling at the camera. "Happy Birthday Eugie," Sarah captioned the Instagram post. Her accompanying message on the photo read: "Ooh. The joy you bring to all our lives… Thank you and happy birthday my darling Eugie Boogie." Earlier that morning, Sarah had also posted a photo of a painting of an elephant holding a bunch of balloons. "Happy birthday my Eugie," she wrote.

The doting mum, 58, also shares daughter Princess Beatrice with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. She often posts candid photos of her children on social media, celebrating milestones and important occasions. On Mother's Day, Sarah uploaded a picture of her daughters on a country walk with their pet dog. "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers. I am so thankful to have been blessed with amazing children. Thank you girls for being so special, kind, full of care and love," she wrote.

Princess Eugenie turned 28 on Friday

To celebrate Eugenie's exciting engagement to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in January, Sarah also uploaded some never-before-seen pictures of the couple. "Total joy," she wrote. She captioned another photo of Jack and Eugenie on a boat: "They float with laughter and love... although a boat helps!"

Sarah shares Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with her ex-husband Prince Andrew

Sarah has always remained close friends with the father of her children, Prince Andrew, who she divorced in 1996. On Friday, she shared her pride over her ex-husband's new appointment as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. She uploaded a photo of the Duke of York in full uniform at his appointment ceremony, which was held at Windsor Castle earlier this week and attended by the Queen. On his birthday in February, she also shared a throwback photo of the Prince, writing: "Happy birthday to the best man, father, friend… Prince Andrew. Feb 19… ooh the best looking."

