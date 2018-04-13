Loading the player...

Who is Alexi Lubomirski? Photographer chosen to take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding pictures The British-born photographer also took Prince Harry and Meghan's official engagement portraits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their royal wedding photographer, revealing that the honour will go to Alexi Lubomirski - the photographer who took their official engagement portraits. The couple, who are due to marry at Windsor Castle on 19 May, announced the news via Kensington Palace on Friday.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following their wedding at St George's Chapel on 19th May," a statement read. "Alexi is a well-known portrait photographer, and photographed Prince Harry and Ms. Markle last year at Frogmore House, Windsor, to mark the news of their engagement."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to marry on 19 May

Meanwhile, Alexi said: "I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion. Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story."

Who is Alexi Lubomirski?

Prince Harry and Meghan is a celebrity and fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski who captured Prince Harry and Meghan's official engagement portraits, which were released in December. The professional was born in England to a Peruvian/English mother and a Polish/French father. At the age of eight, he moved to Botswana with his mother and stepfather, who gave him his first camera at the age of 11. According to his website, Alexi's interest in photography developed whilst traveling in Peru during a gap year at college. After meeting legendary fashion photographer Mario Testino - who took Prince William and Kate's engagement photos - Alexi spent four years as his assistant in Paris before he embarked on a career which saw him shoot for publications such as Harpers Bazaar UK, Vogue’s titles across North America, Europe and Asia, GQ USA and Allure.

Alex Lubomirski will take Prince Harry and Meghan's official wedding photos

Alexi is no stranger to the limelight, he has shot cover stars such as Beyoncé, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts. And It seems Alexi is a fitting choice for Harry and Meghan as he descends from Polish royalty! He has also written a book called Princely Advice for a Happy Life, which was created for his two young sons, on the "virtues of behaving in a manner befitting a Prince in the 21st Century".

Who was Prince William and Kate's wedding photographer?

The couple have chosen a different photographer to the one selected by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their royal wedding in 2011. Hugo Burnand was behind the lens for Prince William and Kate's nuptials, and later admitted that although the images looked "effortless", there had been months of hard work and preparation in the lead-up to the wedding to ensure it all went smoothly.

Prince William and Kate tied the knot in 2011

Who else was in the running?

It was previously suggested that Mario Testino could take the royal wedding photos. The royal family have also previously worked with the portrait photographer on several occasions; as well as taking Prince William and Kate's engagement photos, he also captured Princess Charlotte's christening photos in 2015, and the Duchess of Cornwall's 70th birthday portrait in 2017. However, the photographer has currently taken a step out of the public eye following accusations of misconduct.

