David Walliams and other celebrities congratulate Kate Middleton & Prince William on the birth of baby boy Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on 23 April

Paddy McGuinness, Theresa May and David Walliams were among the famous faces who congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following the arrival of the royal baby on Monday. The celebrities took to social media to celebrate the news that Prince William and Kate had welcomed their third child together – a baby boy.

Paddy McGuinness was one of the first to comment on the news, writing on Twitter: "Congratulations!!! Welcome to the world little fella", while David Walliams speculated on what the couple may have called their son, tweeting: "BREAKING NEWS: New #royalbaby name is 'Kanye.'"

Coronation Street recommended a name for Prince William and Kate's royal baby

The official Coronation Street account also shared their excitement about the royal baby, tweeting: "Congratulations from everyone at Coronation Street to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy. Can we recommend the namer Kenneth?" Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May wrote: "My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy. I wish them great happiness for the future."

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted: "Huge congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the safe delivery of their baby boy today!" Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "On behalf of Londoners, I want to send our warmest congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy."

Prince William and Kate announced on Monday that their third child had been born at 11.01am, sharing the happy news in a statement via Kensington Palace that read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." A second tweet read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

The Duchess was admitted to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in the early hours of Monday 23 April, which also happens to be England's national day – St George's Day. Prince William and Kate's third child isn't the only notable person who will celebrate their birthday on the patriotic date, as Gigi Hadid and John Cena were all born on the same day. William Shakespeare was also notably born on 23 April in 1564, and allegedly passed away on the same day in 1616.