Royal baby born: World celebrates arrival of newborn baby boy Prince William and Kate announced the arrival of their third child on 23 April

People in the UK and around the world have reacted to the news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed their third child, who is now fifth in line to the British throne. The happy news was announced by Kensington Palace on Twitter at 1pm on Monday 23 April. Just moments later, the self-proclaimed Royalist Town Crier announced the birth of the baby Prince on the steps of the Lindo Wing, marking the moment by saying "God save the Queen". He drew cheers from the crowd of royal watchers outside the hospital.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed a son

The official statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." A second tweet read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news." Kate was admitted to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in the early hours of Monday 23 April, which also happens to be England's national day - St George's Day.

The Town Crier announced the happy news

The birth will be celebrated with a 41-gun salute in Green Park or Hyde Park - and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London. Westminster Abbey revealed that their bells will ring out on Tuesday, saying: "Warmest congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their third child. The Abbey's bell ringers will ring a full peal of Cambridge Surprise Royal, starting at 1pm tomorrow, in celebration." Once the arrival was confirmed, the BT Tower, based in London, displayed the news in blue lights. The Ministry of Defence also shared a photo of the sailors and Royal Marines on board HMS Albion spelling out the word 'BOY' on the assault ship's flight deck to celebrate the birth of the royal baby, whilst deployed in the Far East.

Royal Marines on board HMS Albion spelling out the word 'BOY' on the ship's flight deck

Prime Minister Theresa May has led the tributes, saying: "My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy. I wish them great happiness for the future." London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: "On behalf of Londoners, I want to send our warmest congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy." Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott also sent their congratulations as politicians from across the spectrum reacted with joy to the news of a new royal baby. Mr Johnson offered his "huge congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the safe delivery of their baby boy!"

A notice is placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner also posted her "congratulations to William & Kate on the birth of their baby boy". The Archbishop of Canterbury and leader of the Liberal Democrats have congratulated the royal family on social media. Archbishop Justin Welby wrote: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the safe delivery of their baby, a brother for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. May God bless them and all of their children with love, happiness and health." Sir Vince Cable, leader of the Lib Dems, tweeted: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their son. I'm sure his older brother will be delighted he has been born on St George's Day! Best wishes to them all and Princess Charlotte."

Customers and staff outside the Duchess of Cambridge pub in Windsor celebrate the news

The University of St Andrews, where the royal couple studied as graduates, shared their joy, writing: "Baby joy for Fife graduates - #congrats to Catherine Middleton, art history Class of 2005 & William Wales, geography Class of 2005, on the birth of their 3rd child. #RoyalBaby." EACH Hospices wrote: "We would like to share our delight at the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. We wish them and their family every health and happiness @KensingtonRoyal." The official Twitter account on BAFTA said: "Huge congratulations to the Duchess of Cambridge and our President the Duke of Cambridge on the birth of their son today!!" London Eye added: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of a baby boy! We will be turning a Royal shade of red, white and blue this evening in honour of the exciting news."

A notice is placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace went on display. It will remain in place for around 24 hours. "Following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third baby, as is tradition, the framed notice of birth will go on display on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace," the palace said. "The framed bulletin will brought out of the Privy Purse Door and carried across the forecourt, to be placed on the easel." The practice of posting a bulletin announcing a royal birth has gone on for at least as long as Buckingham Palace has been the Sovereign's official residence - since 1837. After it comes down, the notice will be sent to the Privy Council Office so it can be kept in their records.