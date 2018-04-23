Duchess Kate welcomes her third baby with Prince William! The news was announced by Kensington Palace on 23 April

Kate Middleton has given birth to her third child with Prince William. The happy news was announced by Kensington Palace on Twitter at 1pm on Monday 23 April. The official statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." A second tweet read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news." The announcement came just hours after it was confirmed that the Duchess, 36, had been admitted to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington in the early stages of labour. The baby Prince is fifth in line to the throne, and the Queen and Prince Philip's sixth great-grandchild. His title will be HRH Prince of Cambridge.

The new arrival is a younger sibling for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who will be among the first to meet their baby brother. News of the baby's birth was officially announced to the public after the Queen, other members of the royal family, and the Middletons were informed. A traditional paper announcement will later be displayed on an easel outside Buckingham Palace, confirming the baby's sex, weight and the timing of the birth.

Royal watchers will now be eager to catch their first glimpse of the baby Prince. After the birth of Prince George in July 2013, the Duchess left hospital the next day, while she left hospital on the same day after giving birth to Princess Charlotte in May 2015. As with their previous two children, William and Kate are expected to leave the Lindo Wing by the front door to give the waiting media the chance to take the photographs of their precious baby boy.

The Duchess was in familiar hands for the birth of her third child. Consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing were the two senior royal doctors overseeing the birth. Both were called in for the arrival of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015. Midwives also attended to Kate at the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, with a team of more than 20 top medical experts also be on standby in case of an emergency.

It has been noted that the royal baby has a very patriotic birthday – St George's Day. The royal baby also shares a birthday with Lady Gabriella Windsor - the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who was born at the Lindo Wing on 23 April, 1981. The baby just missed out on arriving on the Queen's 92nd birthday, and came six days before William and Kate celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on 29 April.