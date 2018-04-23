Duchess Kate's stylist Natasha Archer leaves the Lindo Wing hours after royal was admitted Prince William and Kate Middleton are due to welcome their third baby on 23 April

The Duchess of Cambridge's stylist Natasha Archer has been pictured leaving the exclusive Lindo Wing, where the royal has been admitted ahead of the birth of her third baby. In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Natasha - who is married to Getty's royal photographer Chris Jackson - was seen exiting St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington just after 10am - a mere four hours after Kate arrived in the early stages of labour. The world's media has already gathered outside the maternity facility, in order to catch the first glimpse of the new arrival.

Natasha Archer has worked for the royals since 2007

Natasha, a Hispanic Studies graduate, is the mastermind behind Duchess Kate's incredible wardrobe. She began working as a PA in Prince William and Kate's office in 2007 but in 2014 she secured the role of style advisor. Dressed in brown patterned trousers and a simple black knitted jumper, Natasha appeared to be in great spirits as she made her way outside. According to insiders, the 30-year-old has been tasked with making Kate look more "regal" as per the Queen's request.

Duchess Kate was admitted to Lindo Wing on Monday morning

Known as "Tash" by staff at Buckingham Palace, the PA is said to have secured the job because she is able to relate to Kate's desire to dress and look her age, and also retain her style icon status. "Initially Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it. Tash helps source some of the clothes. She shops a lot for Kate online, and calls in hundreds of dresses for Kate to try on," an insider previously told Vanity Fair. "She has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate’s really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes."

