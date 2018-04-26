Victoria Beckham proves she's just like any other mum on the school run Posh Spice shares four children with husband David Beckham

She might mastermind a huge fashion empire, but Victoria Beckham has proved she's just like any other working mum. The 44-year-old, who shares four children with husband David Beckham, took to Instagram Stories to share a post of herself rushing out of the door with her breakfast in hand as she took her kids to school. Wearing a plain white T-shirt with flared jeans, no doubt from her own collection, the mum-of-four poked fun at herself by joking about the risks involved. "Literally eating breakfast on the school run!" she said, adding: "Will I spill this coffee in the car?"

Victoria Beckham on the school run

The funny post comes shortly after she shared a picture of a handwritten note that her daughter Harper, aged six, had made for her. The message read: "Dear Mummy, I love you with my whole heart. Love Harper." Proud mum Victoria gushed in the caption: "Feeling very lucky and loved this morning x so much love from Harper Seven x." Fans immediately posted complimentary comments underneath, with one saying: "She is the sweetest!! Such a testament to love that surrounds her." Another added: "Nothing better than that note... that note is all you need."

Earlier on in the week, Victoria uploaded a sweet video on Instagram showing her daughter reading at the kitchen table, and fans have been left in awe of her "refined" accent. The clip shows Harper sitting on a still in her summer school uniform, with two neat plaits in her hair. Reading from a notebook, she says: "Hi, I'm six, almost seven, and I love books and my family too. Which is Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Mummy and Daddy."

