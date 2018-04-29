Mike Tindall shows off new nose

Mike Tindall debuts surprising new look after fixing nose The former rugby star has broken his nose eight times during his 12-year sports career

Mike Tindall has undergone a successful operation to fix his nose after years of breathing problems. Zara's husband revealed back in 2015 that he was finally ready to undergo surgery and over the weekend, whilst taking part in the Spring Wolf Run in East Sussex, the dad-of-one showed off the surprising results. The former rugby player has been struggling with his breathing for years after managing to break his nose eight times during his 12-year sports career.

Speaking to The Mirror three years ago, Mike said: "I don't really want to get it fixed but it looks like I might have to because I can't actually breathe very well."

Mike Tindall before and after the successful nose operation. Copyright ajpmedia

"I guess it's something similar to a pug," he joked. "The problem is that if I get it done, will people say I've had it just because I'm doing TV stuff now? Because it's definitely not."

All the times Mia Tindall has stolen the show

One person that will be extremely pleased with Mike's new appearance is his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, who asked the star to get it fixed before his wedding to Zara in 2011. Mike told producers and crew on the set of Sky 1 sports quiz A League Of Their Own in March 2011 that the Queen's only daughter feared about how the wedding photographs might look.

Zara's husband showed off the amazing results at the weekend. Copyright ajpmedia

"Princess Anne asked me if I'd have the surgery," he admitted.

RELATED: Zara Tindall looks glowing as she shows off baby bump

Mike and Zara are currently waiting to welcome their second child this summer. The exciting news was revealed earlier this year, with a Buckingham Palace spokesman saying: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased." The new baby is likely to be born in the same Cotswolds NHS hospital as first daughter Mia and will not be given a title as both parents are keen for their children to have a "normal" upbringing.