Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer is all smiles as he arrives at Windsor Castle Prince Harry's uncle looked happy as he arrived at St. George's Chapel

Crowds were overjoyed to see the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales arrive at Windsor Castle for the Royal Wedding on Saturday. Earl Spencer and his wife Karen smiled as they arrived at St. George's Chapel, where their nephew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be wed. Earl Spencer wore a purple tie which co-ordinated wonderfully with his wife Karen's spectacular violet outfit and hat for the ceremony. Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane FellowesLady are due to arrive shortly. Kensington Palace had previously confirmed that Harry wished to give Diana's siblings a special role at his wedding, with Lady Jane to give a reading in the chapel.

Earl Spencer and his wife Karen arrive at the castle

Prince Harry has always remained close to his mother's side of the family and introduced Meghan to some of his aunts and uncles before officially announcing their engagement in November 2017. They are bound to be full of pride today as their royal nephew says his vows in front of the world.

Meghan recently confirmed that she had met Harry's aunts and Diana's close friend, Julia Samuel, in their televised engagement interview. At the time, she said: "I think in being able to meet his aunts and - and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mum, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's - it's incredibly special."

Kensington Palace's earlier statement read: "In addition to having the support of The Queen, his father The Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince William as Best Man, Prince Harry is also keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding. All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.'