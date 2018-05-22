Who is Lady Kitty Spencer's very handsome brother, Louis? The 24-year-old turned heads at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Lady Kitty Spencer's younger – and very handsome – brother, Louis Spencer. The 24-year-old was one of the most talked about guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding last week, with many noting how dapper he looked. On Saturday, Louis arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor linking arms with his mother Victoria Aitken and his older sister Lady Eliza, while Lady Kitty walked beside them.

So who is this good-looking mystery man who turned heads at the wedding? Louis is the fourth child of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, and his first wife Victoria. He has three older sisters – Kitty, Eliza and Amelia – but due to British primogeniture law, Louis will inherit their father's estate and title, and not his eldest sister Kitty.

Louis arrived with his sisters Eliza and Amelia, and their mum Victoria

His aunt was the late Diana, Princess of Wales, making Louis the first cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry. The young aristocrat was raised in South Africa with his sisters. The Spencer family made the move in 1995 when the children were quite young, to escape the media attention. In December 1997, Louis' parents Charles and Victoria divorced; Princess Diana died just four months before while the divorce case was in progress. Charles moved back to the UK after the split.

In Cape Town, Louis was a pupil at the Diocesan College. He moved back to the UK to study at the University of Edinburgh. While his older sister Kitty has made a name for herself in the fashion world, modelling for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Louis has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Before his outing to Harry and Meghan's wedding last week, the handsome graduate was last spotted at a high-profile event in June 2017, when he attended Tatler's English Roses party with Kitty and their mum Victoria. He hadn't been pictured in public at a big family do since Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in April 2011.