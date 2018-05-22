Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo welcome second baby – find out the name! The couple also have a one-year-old son, Stefano

Congratulations to Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo! The couple have welcomed their second child together – a bouncing baby boy. Monaco's royal palace announced the news in a statement from Pierre and Beatrice's mothers, that read: "Princess Caroline of Hanover and Countess Donna Paola Marzotto are delighted to announce the birth of their grandson, born on 21 May 2018. He is named Francesco Carlo Albert."

Pierre, 30, and Beatrice, 32, are also the proud parents to a son Stefano, who was born in February 2017. In April, the Italian journalist denied reports from Italian magazine Chi that she had given birth five weeks early. Taking to Twitter, Beatrice wrote: "But when will the Corriere (one of the most important Italian newspapers) stop taking the lies of Chi as a source?" along with a screenshot of the baby arrival story.

It was reported earlier this year that Pierre and Beatrice were expecting, however the pair never confirmed the news. The mum-of-two had kept her baby bump under wraps until March, when she dazzled in a figure-hugging black velvet Alberta Ferretti gown at the Monaco Rose Ball with members of the Grimaldi family.

Pierre and Beatrice's new bundle of joy joins the pair's firstborn, Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi. The Monaco royal couple paid homage to Pierre's late father Stefano Casiraghi by naming their son after him. Pierre's father tragically died in 1990 as a result of a sailing accident.

Much like his first name, Stefano's other names have ties to family origins. Ercole, which is Hercules in Italian, was the name of a 16th century lord of Monaco's son, Hercules Grimaldi. Meanwhile Carlo is a recurrent name in Beatrice's noble Italian family as well as the name of her father Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo.