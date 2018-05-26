Crown Prince Frederik's 50th birthday: see the new official photographs of the Danish royals Such gorgeous snaps!

Happy birthday Crown Prince Frederik! The Danish royal celebrates his 50th birthday on Saturday, and to mark the occasion the palace have released some new official photographs of Frederik and his beautiful brood. The sweet snap, which looks to have been taken in the royal family's lavish living room, shows Frederik posing alongside his Australian-born wife Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and their four children - Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. The palace has also released a portrait shot of Frederik to mark the occasion.

Photo credit: Franne Voigt

What a happy moment for Frederik and Mary, who have become known as one of the most romantic royal couples in the world. After meeting at a local pub, the Slip Inn, during the 2000 Sydney Olympics, they married in a beautiful ceremony in 2004. In the photograph, Mary looks elegant in a blue silk shirt, cream skirt and statement belt, while Frederik and her children bring the scheme together in matching pale blue ensembles.

Earlier this month, the Royal Danish House also unveiled a stunning new painting of the Crown Prince to celebrate his landmark birthday. Frederik was joined by his mother Queen Margrethe and his wife and children to reveal the beautiful piece of artwork, created by Australian painter Ralph Heimans, at a special reception at Frederiksborg Palace on 24 May. The new portrait is the central piece in an exhibition by the artist, which also includes depictions of Crown Princess Mary, members of the British Royal House and other international personalities.

A new portrait shot of the prince was also released. Credit: Franne Voigt

It's been a tough year for the Danish royals, having mourned the loss of Frederik's father Prince Henrik in February. The Danish Royal House confirmed that the prince had died "peacefully in his sleep" on 13 February at 11.18pm at Fredensborg Castle, north of Copenhagen. The funeral was held later that month at the Christiansborg Palace Church at Slotsholmen.

