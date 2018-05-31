Vogue names Meghan Markle as one of their 25 most influential women - but the Queen and Kate Middleton miss out The Duchess of Sussex has been included in the 'Vogue 25' list

The Duchess of Sussex has secured a spot on British Vogue's list of today's 25 most-influential females, known as the Vogue 25 Power List. The new royal, who is believed to currently be enjoying her honeymoon with Prince Harry, was described as "a bi-racial campaigning feminist from America" in her biography on the list. Notably absent from the article were the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge, who missed out on a mention - though Her Majesty was mentioned in the opening of the piece.

"What does power look like now?" the article reads. "Power and influence now take many forms… Drawing from the worlds of politics, fashion, the arts, media and sport, we have had to make notable omissions. For some, authority remains too precarious (Theresa May), for others it is eternal (the Queen)."

Meghan is in great company, with other honourees on the list including writer and academic Sinead Burke, actress Letitia Wright and author J.K. Rowling. The Duchess' full excerpt reads: "From a teenager posing outside the palace gates to a grown-up actress marrying one of the princes within them, Meghan Markle’s story (and wardrobe) captured the public imagination like no other this year.

"Almost overnight, the 36-year-old has become one of the most recognisable women in the world. But her influence stretches far beyond the ceaseless coverage of her style – as a bi-racial campaigning feminist from America, she is helping to forge a new 21st-century identity for the monarchy."

Memorably, Kate appeared on the June 2016 cover of British Vogue to celebrate the magazine's centenary. Photographed by Josh Olins in the Norfolk countryside, the Duchess appeared in a 10-page editorial - the first magazine shoot that she ever consented to. While Meghan has graced the covers of many fashion glossies over the years, perhaps new Vogue editor Edward Enninful is lining her up for a royal debut?

