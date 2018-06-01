Prince Harry set to become best man for childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee The pair have been friends since their days at Ludgrove Prep School

With royal wedding fever well and truly behind us, Prince Harry is now looking forward to his next important role - acting as best man for childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee this summer. According to a new report in the Evening Standard, the 33-year-old newlywed will step up as best man when his long-time friend marries filmmaker Daisy Jenks in Surrey in August. The royal has been friends with Charlie ever since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children.

Prince Harry will reportedly act as best man for childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee

It's believed that Charlie, 30, and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were ushers at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on 19 May. The siblings are close to Princes William and Harry, with Thomas even being Princess Charlotte's godfather. Charlie's friendship with Harry has been well documented over the years, with the pair often photographed together on multiple occasions, including the rugby world cup in 2015.

MORE: The official wedding photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan have been released

Charlie is set to marry girlfriend Daisy Jenks in August

At the royal wedding, it understood that Charlie joined William, 35, when toasting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a playful speech at the evening reception at Frogmore House. According to the Sunday Times, Charlie teased Harry when he was acting as dorm monitor at their school. "All I wanted was a cuddle from my mummy," he reportedly said. "Instead Harry nicked my teddy bear and chucked it out on to the roof. Ladies and gentlemen, I ask you, how can you put someone in charge of a dorm when that someone is worse behaved than the whole dorm combined?"

GALLERY: See all the best photos from the royal wedding