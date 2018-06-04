See the Queen as you've never seen her before Celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Queen's Coronation with ITV

ITV is celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Queen's Coronation on Monday night in the "very best" colour footage so fans can see the 1953 Coronation in all of it's glory! The show will follow Alexander Armstrong, who spoke to royal insiders including Prince Michael of Kent and the Her Majesty's Maid of Honour, as well as celebrities from Sir Trevor McDonald to Len Goodman, all of whom share their own memories of the special day.

Watch the Queen's Coronation in colour

The Queen's Coronation was one of the world's first major television events, and was an opportunity for the public to try making home videos for the first time. In the episode, Alexander will also take a look at footage from the public of the Coronation parties and pageants that went on to celebrate. Speaking about watching the Coronation again, Alexander said: "The joy of this thing just shines out of the screen," while Len said: "It was memorising." Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman also appeared in the episode, saying: "It was like fairy stories coming to life."

The Queen recently spoke her Coronation in a documentary back in January. Speaking about wearing the Imperial State Crown, she said: "Fortunately, my father and I have about the same sort of shaped head. But once you put it on, it stays. I mean, it just remains on. You can’t look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up. Because if you did your neck would break, it would fall off. So there are some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise they’re quite important things.” She added: "It's the sort of, I suppose, the beginning of one's life really as a sovereign. It is sort of a pageant of chivalry and old-fashioned way of doing things, really. I’ve seen one coronation and been the recipient in the other, which is pretty remarkable."

