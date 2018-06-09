Lady Louise Windsor is all grown up as she wears a fascinator to Trooping the Colour for the first time The 14-year-old is officially a young lady!

This year's Trooping the Colour was a very special moment for Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex - since she officially made her debut as a young lady, wearing a fascinator to the event for the first time. While she also wore formal headwear for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May, this is the first time she has done so for the Queen's official birthday. Louise made her very first appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2011, when she was just seven.

Lady Louise wore a fascinator for the first time at Trooping the Colour

The 14-year-old royal chose a navy blue ensemble for her carriage ride, with short sleeves and a pretty necklace to accessorise. She wore her long blonde hair in a half-up half-down style, pinned into curls at the back. Mum Sophie, meanwhile, also wowed the crowds in a blushing pink outfit. They were also joined in the carriage by Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Just last month, Louise was seen attending the Royal Windsor Show with her mother, where her grandfather Prince Philip was also in attendance. The young royal showed off her own carriage driving skills as she took the reins - taking after her grandad, who took up carriage driving aged 50 after he quit polo.

She rode in the carriage with her mother and Princess Eugenie and Beatrice

Later in May, at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's royal wedding, she looked every inch the young lady in a sweet black and white outfit, wearing a matching monochrome fascinator. Louise, and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, often appear at events to support their father Prince Edward. Sadly, earlier this year she suffered an accident whilst skiing, fracturing her left leg, but made a speedy recovery after having to walk with crutches for a while. We're sure we'll be seeing Louise at many more royal engagements in future!

