Meghan Markle joins the Queen in Cheshire - live updates The Duchess of Sussex has charmed crowds once again...

Meghan Markle has joined forces with the Queen for their first one-on-one trip together. The royals, who took a special overnight train to Cheshire on Thursday, appeared to be in great spirits as they were greeted by admirers and staff at Runcorn Station. Their joint outing comes less than four weeks after the former Suits actress married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Both the Queen, 92, and Meghan, 36, were then ushered to their car as they made their way to the Mersey Gateway Bridge.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to Givenchy to create the outfit for her all-important first joint engagement with the Queen. Meghan, whose elegant pure white wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, wore a neutral fitted belted pencil dress, featuring an unusual cape shoulder detail. The British monarch, who is known for her signature bright block colours and matching hats, wore a spring green coat by Stewart Parvin and matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan.

MORE: The Queen can't stop smiling - all the photos that reveal how much she likes Meghan

1.35pm: Newlywed Meghan gushes about married life with Prince Harry

Meghan, 36, had nothing but nice things to say about her marriage and her love, whom she described as the "best husband ever". During her walkabout in Chester with the Queen, royal fan Jo Richards asked the former Suits actress about married life. She said: "Meghan looked simply perfect, she is actually draw droopingly gorgeous… Then I asked her was she enjoying married life and she said 'Harry is the best husband ever', she was so sweet."

STORY: Meghan Markle gushes about married life with 'best husband' Prince Harry

1.30pm: The Queen and Meghan join the Mayor of Chester

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex shared exchanged smiles as they unveiled a plaque outside Chester Town Hall alongside the Mayor of Chester.

1pm: Meghan charms the crowds during walkabout

Loading the player...

The Duchess of Sussex was in her element as she mingled with royal watchers during a quick walkabout in the city of Chester. The former actress shook hundreds of thousands of hands along the way. She and the queen then headed to nearby Chester Town Hall for a civic lunch.

12.45pm: The royal visitors treated to special performances at Storyhouse

The royals also watched a performance by Fallen Angels, a dance theatre company for people recovering from addiction. The Queen remarked: "Wonderful. That must help." She and Meghan then moved into the theatre to watch a medley of songs from Storyhouse's latest production, A Little Night Music, as well as a performance by actors from Swallow and Amazons and children from schools including Cherry Grove, Queen's School and St Clare's.

12.35pm: Young children are introduced to the Queen and Meghan

A group of children were treated to a special visit by the royal guests, who spent some time to talk to them. Inside they watched as a group of children from Ashgrove Farm day nursery took part in a sweet rendition of The Wheels On The Bus. Before they left, the Queen and Meghan accepted posies from two schoolgirls, Savannah Cafferty, 11, and Alarni Wain, who was celebrating her eighth birthday. "They both wished me happy birthday,” said Alarni, while Savannah added: "I never thought I'd get the chance to meet the Duchess."

12.15pm: The Queen and her new granddaughter-in-law arrive at the Storyhouse

The special guests seen visit Storyhouse, which is a theatre, library and community hub. They took a tour of the building to visit the children’s library and meet a group of Syrian women refugees working on handcrafts. Here, the pair received flowers from schoolchildren Lilja, aged seven, and Nye, aged six.

12.10pm: Crowds gather on the streets of Chester

Large crowds gathered outside Chester Town Hall to catch a glimpse of the Queen and new royal Meghan. This trip marks the first time both royals have taken part in a joint outing.

12pm: The Queen and Duchess Meghan take part in a minute's silence to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire disaster

After watching a special performance, the royals took part in a minute's silence at 12pm to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire disaster on the streets of Chester. The occasion added a sombre note to the otherwise happy tour of

Cheshire, which drew large crowds.

11.20am: The royals take their seats for the official opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes

It's been a busy few days for Meghan - fresh from her first Trooping the Colour which took place on Saturday. Both the Queen and Meghan were seen sharing a lovely moment during their joint outing. The pair were sat in front of Meghan's new private secretary Samantha Cohen. Meghan is reportedly being given a helping hand in her first six months as a royal from the Queen's special advisor.

11.15am: The new Duchess of Sussex and the Queen were all smiles befpre they watched a performance by local schoolchildren

The royal pair watched a performance by children from the Andrew Curphey Theatre Company and appeared to be sharing a joke as they sat next to each other.

STORY: Givenchy’s Clare Waight-Keller is Meghan’s go-to royal tailor

11.06am: Meghan looked thrilled to be visiting Runcorn for the first time

The Duchess of Sussex followed on the heels of the Queen, beaming with smiles and wrapping her hair behind her ears. She was even handed a smalll bouquet of flowers by school children.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle and the Queen enjoy first solo engagement in Cheshire

11.00am: Meghan arrives with the Queen to open the Mersey Gateway Bridge

Upon their arrival, the royals were introduced to architects, planners and community representatives. The Queen and The Duchess were given the chance to view the bridge and then watch a performance by local school children called 'Bringing Communities Together: Halton's river crossings over the ages'.

10.50am: The royals leave Runcorn Station after meeting some of the locals

Loading the player...

All eyes were on the Duchess as she passed another royal milestone, joining the Queen for an event without her husband for the first time. The newlywed looked incredible in a cream ensemble which featured flared sleeves and a black waistband belt. Meanwhile, the Queen also looked fabulous as ever - the monarch wore a smart lime green coat dress and carried a black handbag. At one point, Meghan showed only a moment's hesitation as the royal party were led to their waiting car to depart for their first engagement.

MORE: Meghan Markle does demure dressing in cream caped dress in Cheshire

10.35am: The former Suits actress is welcomed with polite handshakes and curtsies from local dignitaries at Runcorn station

The day's itinerary for the US-born former actress and the monarch included officially opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge, a £1.86 billion six lane toll crossing designed to ease traffic between Runcorn and Widnes.

10.33am: The Queen and Meghan Markle arrive in Cheshire

Loading the player...

The royals stepped onto the blustery platform at Runcorn station to be welcomed with polite handshakes and curtsies from local dignitaries - and wild cheering and applause from hundreds of flag-waving schoolchildren.

10.25am: The royal train seen arriving at Runcorn Station following an overnight journey

The Duchess of Sussex has begun her first official visit with the Queen, arriving in Cheshire by royal train.

MORE: The special bond Meghan Markle shares with the Queen revealed