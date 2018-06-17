Princess Eugenie shares stunning throwback family photo of Prince Andrew and his girls for Father's Day The photograph shows how much she and Princess Beatrice love their dad

Princess Eugenie shared a beautiful, never-before-seen, throwback family photograph of her dad Prince Andrew being showered with kisses by herself and sister Princess Beatrice in celebration of Father's Day. The gorgeous snap appears to have been taken during or before some kind of formal occasion, as the Prince is dressed in a suit and tie, and the girls have pretty matching bows in their hair.

The Princess, who is due to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank later this year, captioned the adorable picture simply, "Happy Father's Day". It's clear what a close relationship the 28-year-old has with her dad. Last weekend, she shared another photograph of her father - this time a current one - of him wearing his new military uniform for the first time, after taking part in Trooping the Colour in honour of the Queen's birthday.

Princess Eugenie shared this gorgeous photo

"A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty's birthday and @hrhthedukeofyork for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards. #troopingthecolour, " she wrote alongside the photo, which showed her dad posing inside Buckingham Palace , looking happy and smart in his Grenadier Guards uniform.

Although no longer together, Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 58, have raise their girls to be a very close knit family. Indeed, when the Duke of York was made Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at a special ceremony back in March, it was his ex-wife who was one of the first to congratulate him. Sarah shared a picture of the royal on her Instagram account with the accompanying caption: "So proud of the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards @hrhthedukeofyork."

The Queen was present at the ceremony which took place at Windsor Castle, but unfortunately, Prince Philip - who had been Colonel of the Grenadier Guards since 1975 – was unable to attend as he was feeling "unwell".