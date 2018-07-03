Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg responds to reports she pushed Princess Marie of Denmark The awkward exchange was caught on cameras at her son's graduation

Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg has rubbished reports of tension between herself and her ex-husband Prince Joachim's wife, Princess Marie of Denmark. The two ladies were caught in a rather awkward exchange last month as they attended the school graduation of Alexandra and Joachim's son, Prince Nikolai.

Marie and her stepson Nikolai were posing for a photo alongside Joachim, and had sweetly wrapped their arms around each other. Within seconds, Nikolai's mother Alexandra was seen rushing up to join the photo, pushing Marie's arm out of the way. The French-born royal looked visibly shocked but composed herself quickly for the photos, smiling for the cameras and laughing with her husband Joachim.

Watch the awkward moment below:

The moment was caught on camera by Danish media outlet Se og Hor, who uploaded the footage online. But speaking in response to the incident, Alexandra's lawyer Bjarke Vejby told BT that the story was a complete "fabrication" and "deeply offensive". But Se og Hor's editor-in-chief Niels Pinborg called the footage "embarrassing" and replied: "I think you can see what happened in the footage. The countess may have a different opinion to ours, but that's fine," he said.

Alexandra posed with her arm around her son Nikolai after the incident

Countess Alexandra and Princess Marie were always thought to have a good relationship, although the latest video seems to suggest there was tension between the pair. Alexandra is often invited to royal events that her ex-husband and two sons, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, are involved in. In May, she was also extended an invite to the 50th birthday party of her ex-husband's brother, Crown Prince Frederik, at the palace.

Joachim and his first wife Alexandra were married from 1995 to 2005. They met at a party in Hong Kong, where Alexandra was born and raised, and after a whirlwind engagement Joachim proposed with a diamond ruby ring. They welcomed their first son Prince Nikolai in August 1999 followed by Prince Felix in July 2002. The couple share joint custody of their sons. Joachim married his second wife Princess Marie in 2008, with whom he shares Princess Athena and Prince Henrik.