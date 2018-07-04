Mike Tindall reveals how daughter Mia has adjusted to being a big sister Zara and Mike welcomed their second daughter, Lena, last month

New dad Mike Tindall has revealed that his daughter Mia is loving being a big sister to baby Lena - something that has been helped by the fact that their friends and well wishers have been showering her with gifts.

The former rugby player opened up about how his two-week-old daughter is settling into the family as he promoted the Val d'Istance Challenge, a charity ski event which will take place next March in Val d’Isere and will be in aid of three important charities to the former rugby player: the Matt Hampson Foundation, Wings for Life and The Cure Parkinson's Trust.

Mike, a keen skier, said: "She [Mia] is very happy to a big sister, she is happy about that," whilst revealing they hadn't resorted to the old trick of giving Mia a present from the new baby, adding that instead other family members and close friends had been very thoughtful. "We are lucky that people that have sent Lena a present have also thought about Mia, so she is getting stuff to open as well," he told HELLO!.

Mike and daughter Mia at the Celtic Manor Resort's Celebrity Cup gold tournament last weekend

Being parents to two children definitely suits the couple, who have been married since 2011. Just last weekend Zara and Mike stepped out together to attend the Celtic Manor Resort's Celebrity Cup gold tournament with their eldest daughter – just 12 days after welcoming Lena. And later that night, the couple were dressed to the nines for the Celebrity Cup Gala dinner, clearly showing that all is well with the new addition.

"We're doing alright at the moment," the 39-year-old said when asked how they were coping. "We've had a couple of bad nights with her but otherwise she has started off strong."

Zara's last public appearance ahead of baby's birth was the royal wedding, back in May

Princess Anne's daughter and Mike welcomed their second daughter to the world on 18 June and announced her surprising name nine days later in a statement that read: "Zara and Mike Tindall have named their baby daughter Lena Elizabeth." The new dad later took to Twitter to clarify how to pronounce the moniker. "Pronounced like Lay-na," he told his 156,000 followers.

Why the delay in announcing the name? Well the new dad also revealed that like when they had Mia, "they didn't have a name ready". "We put together a list of names that we liked and that's why it took a little bit of time to get to one that we both agreed [on] and liked."