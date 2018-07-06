Hilarious video shows the Queen and Prince Charles watching England match at Buckingham Palace It's Coming Home!

With less than 24 hours until England's future in the World Cup is decided in a match against Sweden, a new clip has emerged showing the Queen and Prince Charles watching the decisive match at Buckingham Palace. The hilarious video, which has been cleverly created from a documentary that was released back in 2016 to mark her Majesty's 90th birthday, shows the monarch and her son sat on sofas, watching the important match on a very large screen.

Thankfully, the clip which was shared by user Mike Ham, sees England defeat Sweden in a penalty shootout with the Queen saying at the end: "I think that was quite good," to which the Prince replies: "Yep."

Loading the player...

England will play Sweden for a pass to the semi-finals on Saturday and although it is not certain that the Queen or Prince Charles will watch the match, there is one royal that will be glued to the screen – Prince William.

RELATED: Prince William sends personal Twitter message following England's World Cup win

Kate's husband has been following the tournament since day one, even watching England's match against Panama with the Crown Prince of Jordan during his Middle East tour.

And earlier this week, the father-of-three watched the team beat Colombia in a penalty shootout. Minutes after the tense game ended, he took to twitter to send a rare personal message to the team, writing: I couldn’t be prouder of @england - a victory in a penalty shootout! You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday! Come on England! W."

MORE: Harry Kane could miss the birth of his second child because of this reason