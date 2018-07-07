Prince William sings ‘Football’s Coming Home’ as England win World Cup 2018 quarter final game The British royal is a keen football fan

Prince William was having a tuneful moment in the seconds that followed England’s victory in the World Cup 2018 quarter finals - with the British royal taking to Twitter to express his excitement at his nation’s 2:0 final score. And like the rest of the country, there was one tune in particular that was going round in his head - David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s 1996 hit 'Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)'!

"You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that," wrote the proud Duke of Cambridge. "This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we’ve enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football’s Coming Home! W."

William never shys away from showing off his footie skills

This is the second time that William’s excitement has overflowed into a personal message to the England football team. After last week’s nail-biting victory over Colombia, he also took to social media to express his delight. "I couldn’t be prouder of @england - a victory in a penalty shootout!” the delighted royal wrote. “You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday! Come on England! W."

Fans of the royal have enjoyed his unusual and unexpected foray into social media - and responses have even suggested that his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis should wear England kits to the much anticipated christening on Monday.

While that might be taking things a little far, one thing is for sure, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest two children have already caught the World Cup football bug. A couple of weekends ago the sweet little royals were seen playing the sport with some friends at the gardens outside Kensington Palace, according to royal blog, Royally Will & Kate.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George love playing football

This comes as no surprise as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have often talked about their fondness of the sport. Earlier this year, Kate revealed that her eldest two children own Aston Villa kits - the Birmingham-based team which Prince William supports. During a trip to Coventry, nine-year-old student Brian Mulonbi shared: "Kate told me that George and Charlotte love putting on Villa kits.