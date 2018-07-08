Princess Eugenie is branded the 'coolest' after posting ingenious World Cup tribute The British royal has been cheering on England just like the rest of the country

Princess Eugenie is just as much of a football fan as Prince William! The British royal – just like the rest of the nation – has been glued to the screen over the past few weeks as England have been competing in the World Cup, and has now been branded the 'coolest princess' after she paid tribute to the team on social media. The bride-to-be took to Instagram to share a clip from the scene in Friends where Ross' monkey turns on the radio to play David Baddiel and Frank Skinner's 1996 hit Three Lions (Football's Coming Home!) song. "#football#threelions #worldcup2018," Eugenie wrote in the caption. The fun post proved a massive hit with the Princess' followers. "You are the coolest princess ever," one told her, while another said: "So funny! Love your account." A third added: "Princess Eugenie you have shot up the list of my favourite royals."

Princess Eugenie is a football fan!

MORE: Hilarious video shows the Queen and Prince Charles watching an England match at Buckingham Palace

Following England's triumphant win against Sweden on Saturday, Eugenie's football mad cousin William delighted royal fans after he shared his excitement at the nation's 2:0 final score. Taking to Twitter for the second time in the week, William shared a personal message on Kensington Palace's account. "You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that," wrote the proud Duke of Cambridge. "This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we’ve enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football’s Coming Home! W," he wrote.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#football #threelions #worldcup2018 A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:18am PDT

Eugenie's World Cup tribute delighted her fans

Earlier in the week, meanwhile, Eugenie's mum Sarah Ferguson sent her support to the England team ahead of Saturday's semi-final. Taking to Instagram, Sarah paid tribute to the players after their win against Colombia on Tuesday, posting a photo of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and writing next to it: "Huge congratulations to the @england team for their victory last night and particularly to @jpickford1 for saving those penalties. We are all behind you and good luck on Saturday #worldcup2018 #sport #football#threelions @harrykane @fifaworldcup."

RELATED: Prince William sings 'Football's Coming Home' as England win World Cup 2018 quarter final game