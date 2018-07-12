Video surfaces showing Prince George getting a telling off from nanny Maria The little Prince was ticked off for his cheeky behaviour

Uh oh! Looks like Prince George got a little over excited. A new video has revealed that the four-year-old royal received a mini ticking off from his nanny, Maria Borrallo, while watching the flypast during the RAF service at Buckingham Palace earlier this week. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waved to the crowd from the balcony, George and Charlotte were allowed to watch from a side window while accompanied by their nanny, but it appeared that the future King's exuberance overflowed and after a couple of words from his nanny, he was removed from the window while Princess Charlotte remained oblivious, adorably sticking her tongue out while watching the action outside.

The video was shared on 'theprincegeorgeofcambridge' Instagram

It's not surprising that Prince George was running out of perfect behaviour as the day before the youngster's impeccable manners were in full view at his baby brother Louis' christening. The royal even shook hands with clergymen before the service while dressed smartly in a white shirt with blue lining. The flypast isn't the first time we've seen cheeky George get a telling off, as Kate was also spotted giving the youngster a stern word at Pippa Middleton's wedding last year. Although it is unclear what caused the sticky moment, it was reported that his mum had spotted him standing on Pippa's dress, and waggled her finger at him as a result.

Charlotte was oblivious to George's naughtiness

GALLERY: Prince Louis' christening: all the best photos

Prince William opened up about George's personality back in 2017 during a visit to the University Hospital in Liverpool, telling a patient: "George has been really easy. He hasn't said, 'Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?' George rules the roost, but Charlotte's not far behind." He also joked his daughter, saying: "She's going to be trouble when she gets older. All fathers say that to me - watch out for the little girls."

GALLERY: Prince George's biggest – and cutest – milestones as he turns five