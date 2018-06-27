Prince George and Princess Charlotte have caught the World Cup fever - details The young royals support Aston Villa!

Their dad is the President of the Football Association and with World Cup fever hitting the globe, it's no surprise that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been engrossed by it all. Over the weekend, the young royals - who are avid football fans - were seen playing the sport with some friends at the gardens outside Kensington Palace, according to royal blog, Royally Will & Kate. This comes as no surprise as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have often talked about their fondness of the sport.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are avid football fans

Earlier this year, Kate revealed that her two eldest children own Aston Villa kits - the Birmingham-based team which Prince William supports. During a trip to Coventry, nine-year-old student Brian Mulonbi shared: "Kate told me that George and Charlotte love putting on Villa kits. I told her I am an Arsenal fan, so I don't really like Villa kits," to which Kate jokily replied: "I have to be loyal to my husband!" Taylor Mosley, also nine, added: "I said to them that I'm a Villa fan, because I know William is a Villa fan. He said he wants Sam Johnson to be our goalkeeper forever."

GALLERY: The best pictures of Princess Charlotte with her brothers

Loading the player...

When Charlotte was 17 months-old, William confessed that his little girl was showing good potential as a future footballer. "Charlotte is the one who shows more aptitude [for football]," he said during a chat with the England women's team captain, Steph Houghton, and her teammate Jill Scott. "George is sort of getting into it slowly, but Charlotte is showing more aptitude… They're great."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Prince George