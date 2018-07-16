Donald Trump opens up about his conversation with the Queen His comments came during an interview on Good Morning Britain

Donald Trump has spoken out about his recent meeting with the Queen, during an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.The chat, which aired on Monday, saw the President open up about his state visit to the UK – including details of his conversation with Her Majesty. And it seems that politics remained at the forefront of conversation, as when asked by Piers whether they had discussed Brexit, Donald replied: "I did." He continued: "Errrr she said, 'It’s a very' - and she’s right – 'it’s a very complex problem', I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be."

The Queen met with President Trump on Friday

Piers even ventured to ask which way the Queen leans when it comes to Brexit, but the President said he decided not to ask about her personal viewpoint. "Well...I can’t talk, y’know I’ve heard very strongly from a lot of people, you just don’t talk about that conversation with the Queen, right?"

He went on to say: "Let me tell you what I can talk about; she is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful, when I say beautiful - inside and out. That is a beautiful woman."

The monarch greeted the President of the United States and his wife, Melania, at Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon. Her Majesty, who has welcomed several Presidents to Windsor Castle over the years including Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, met Donald and Melania at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle, where a Guard of Honour formed of the Coldstream Guards gave a royal salute, and the US National Anthem was played.

Donald gave the interview to Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan

The group then inspected the Guard of Honour and watched the military march past before heading inside for tea at the castle. The President's visit to the UK had a mixed reaction from the public, with thousands taking to the streets in London in protest of his visit.