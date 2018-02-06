Meghan Markle's Suits dad Wendell Pierce reveals they spoke about Prince Harry in code Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane in hit series Suits

Dating a member of the British royal family in secret is no easy feat, so it's no wonder Meghan Markle and her Suits co-stars talked about her relationship with Prince Harry in code. During an upcoming appearance on Harry Connick Jr's chat show, the former actress' on-screen dad, Wendell Pierce, opened up about the on-set shenanigans. "She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really," he shared. "You know, 'How you doing?', 'Oh I'm going to London, coming from London'."

Wendell played Meghan's dad in the hit legal drama

Following Meghan's engagement to Harry in November, it was confirmed that she would be bowing out of the show as paralegal Rachel Zane in the next series. Discussing their last day on set together, Wendell shared: "I had a really wonderful moment as we were coming to an end of her time on the show. It was just she and I in the room and I said, 'I know your life is going to change but always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father.'"

Shortly after news of the upcoming royal wedding broke, the 54-year-old actor shared his delight, telling his Twitter followers: "Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father's blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA." Meghan and Harry - who will marry at Windsor Castle on May 19 - have since embarked on a number of official engagements designed to introduce Los Angeles-born Meghan, 36, to royal life, with visits to Nottingham and Cardiff in the past few months.